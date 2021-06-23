Keep on Smiling: Canada ties for 1st place in global customer service study in the Smile category with data contributed by Intouch Insight

OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. In a year where service standards took a back-seat to the health and safety of customers and employees, businesses had no choice but to find new ways of engaging and building personal connection with those they serve. Through it all, Canadian businesses continued to perform exceedingly well on the international stage. For a second year in a row, Canada comes in on top, tied for first place in the Smile category, one of three areas of focus in the annual study comparing customer service standards across 25 different countries.