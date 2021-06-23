Cancel
Pets

Travel Expert Pavia Rosati and Pumpkin Announce the 23 Most Dog-Friendly Destinations in the US This Summer

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

There’s No Pup Left Behind on This Year’s Family Vacation with Travel Options Fit ‘Fur’ All. A hotel that charges extra if there’s no dog on the reservation. Resorts that roll out the puppy welcome mat of gourmet treats, plush beds, and Fido's very own pet concierge. Outdoor tours and adventures for pups and their people alike. The U.S. has puppy fever this year and there’s no shortage of destinations that 'treat' four-legged family members like royalty. Travel expert, founder of the award-winning editorial travel site Fathom and co-author of the new book 'Travel North America: (And Avoid Being a Tourist)', Pavia Rosati and animal wellness company, Pumpkin announced the 23 best dog-friendly destinations so that there's no question if Peaches can join this year's summer vacation. After all, they've been by your side for 18 months.

www.mysanantonio.com
