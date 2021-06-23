“The most generous and kindest human being” : Community remembers beloved Captain Scott Virgil Hensley
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The community gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Captain Scott Virgil Hensley, who died on June 19th. Those who knew Hensley say he loved his family and his community. “A phrase that would describe Scott would be the most ...to me would be the most generous and kindest human being I would ever or could ever know,” said Scott’s Brother Danny Hensley.www.wymt.com