NBCUniversal's Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

By Todd Spangler
GreenwichTime
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost a year after NBCUniversal launched Peacock nationwide, the streaming service is finally coming to Amazon’s Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets. Under an agreement between NBCU and Amazon, Peacock will launch on the Amazon devices in the U.S. starting Thursday, June 24. In addition, the two companies reached a distribution agreement for NBCU’s 15 network apps for Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablet devices including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

ElectronicsTechHive

The Nvidia Shield TV suddenly has the best menu for streaming

After years of waiting, I’ve landed on the the ideal menu system for streaming, one that helps you find new things to watch without overcomplicating the basic task of launching apps. And it’s landed in the unlikeliest of places: the Nvidia Shield TV, a $150-and-up streaming player that runs on Google’s Android TV platform and mainly appeals to tech enthusiasts.
TV ShowsPosted by
Boston

All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in July 2021

Highlights include the return of a Mindy Kaling-produced Netflix series and the latest Marvel movie starring Scarlett Johansson. While June was a month of transition for the movie industry, July marks the first time in more than a year that theatrical releases have truly returned to full strength. In all, 14 titles will receive a wide release in the U.S. this month, giving audiences a choice between superheroes (“Black Widow”), cartoons (“Space Jam: A New Legacy”), documentaries (“Summer of Soul”), and Matt Damon (“Stillwater”).
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Filmzie launches on Rakuten TV

Free movie streaming and social platform Filmzie is to be available as a channel on Rakuten TV in the UK. Following its success as a streaming platform in the UK and Europe, the launch sees Filmzie channel on Rakuten TV in the UK. The channel will be automatically available within the Rakuten TV app, with no additional software or hardware required.
Cell Phonesthestreamable.com

QVC-HSN Streaming App Launches on Xfinity X1 and Flex; Interactive Shopping Features to Come Next Year

A new QVC and HSN streaming app is on its way to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 (cable) and Flex (broadband video). The app will give viewers access to six channels. At launch, QVC and HSN will be included. Later, QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 will be available to stream. Viewers will also be able to watch on-demand and original content, including “Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone”, “One on Wine”, and “Mally Makes It Better.”
Technologymediapost.com

Roku, Amazon Dominate As Apple TV Rounds Third

We hear a lot about Roku and Amazon running neck and neck as the leaders in streaming video distribution -- each with around a 35% market share. A recent estimate from Parks Associates says Apple TV is in third place -- at a 12% share. Google Chromecast is next at 8%.
Electronics9to5Google

Walmart’s 4K Android TV box supports HDR, but not Dolby Vision

Android TV has a new budget champion in the incredibly affordable $30 Walmart “onn” box, but details on what HDR formats the device supports have been unknown to date. Now, we’ve got answers. The listing for Walmart’s Android TV box touts 4K support but is absent of any mention of...
NFLthestreamable.com

What 4K Content is Actually Available on YouTube TV?

Yesterday, YouTube TV launched their new 4K Plus add-on, which includes 4K streaming, the ability to download shows offline on your mobile device, and watch unlimited simultaneous streams in your home. The new add-on costs $19.99 a month, but will be discounted to $9.99 a month for your first year (after a 30-Day Free Trial).
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Fired by bot at Amazon: 'It's you against the machine'

Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated email. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn’t doing his job properly. The 63-year-old Army veteran was stunned. He’d been fired by a machine.
TV & Videosunfspinnaker.com

Cutting the cable?; A guide to the top five streaming services

It’s overwhelming to think that hundreds of streaming services exist in 2021. That’s a lot of content to watch but even more daunting to consider which one is right for you. It seems like a new service releases every week, and there’s an endless amount of content available across all of them.