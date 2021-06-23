NBCUniversal's Peacock Is Finally Coming to Amazon Fire TV

A new QVC and HSN streaming app is on its way to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 (cable) and Flex (broadband video). The app will give viewers access to six channels. At launch, QVC and HSN will be included. Later, QVC2, QVC3, QVC Now, and HSN2 will be available to stream. Viewers will also be able to watch on-demand and original content, including “Travel, Cook, Repeat with Curtis Stone”, “One on Wine”, and “Mally Makes It Better.”