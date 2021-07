For over a year, transgender employees have experienced some reprieve from our day-to-day anxiety through the “gift” of Zoom. We’ve been given the opportunity to control our environment and choose who sees us, and who doesn’t. With the reopening of offices on the horizon, we’re slowly rebuilding a sense of fear and uncertainty that comes with trans people simply being out in the world. From commuting on public transportation, to stopping for gas, to showing up in the office “changed” from the last time a colleague might have seen us, planning to return to the workplace can mean reinstating the need to be on guard all day, five days a week.