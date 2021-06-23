Cancel
Sen. Wanggaard questions why Gov. Evers signed chokehold bill in private

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin's main police reform goals is now law, but the state senator who wrote the state’s new ban on chokeholds is wondering why Gov. Tony Evers didn’t make a bigger deal out of it. Evers on Tuesday signed a series of police reforms, including...

