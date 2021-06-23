Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylva, NC

Out of tragedy, hope for the most vulnerable

Sylva Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat I know is that our lives can change in an instant. When I was 14 years old, my father, Tim Norris, was murdered by a home invader. My life went from being filled with love and laughter to a series of courtrooms and police stations. Knowing that I would never be able to see my dad again brought so much sadness and grief to my life.

www.thesylvaherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylva, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Sxs Club#Smoky Mountain Jeep Club#Sylva Fire Department#Sheds Hunting Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Charleston, SCConnecticut Post

Son of church shooting victim draws on tragedy to share hope

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Sometimes, standing before his audience, Chris Singleton likes to tell the story of the father and son walking the beach after a hurricane has destroyed their home. Strewn across the sand are hundreds of starfish, washed up by the storm and on the verge of death.
Muskego, WIspectrumnews1.com

'Buying your soul back': How three officers turned their stories of tragedy into hope for others

MUSKEGO, Wis. — A team of three retired officers injured on the job have created a support group for other first responders in need across the country. They dedicated their lives to protecting others, as most first responders in the Badger State do. But the three former officers have found a way to do just that in ways they never imagined: Through their own nonprofit Injured Sheepdogs.
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Religious foster care plays a vital role for our most vulnerable children

The Supreme Court just decided Fulton v. Philadelphia, a landmark case involving the rights of religious foster care agencies to operate while still observing their religious beliefs. Several prominent social science narratives have sprung up around this case: One is that a allowing religious foster agencies to continue the work they have done for more than 200 years will limit the supply of foster parents, and another is that religious agencies operating on traditional sexual beliefs will harm LGBTQ children. As Muslim, Catholic, Protestant and Latter-day Saint scholars, we want to set the record straight on both of these narratives.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Soap Vet Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Actress Philece Sampler, whose long list of performing credits includes roles on television and in anime, has died at the age of 67. The news was first announced by author Peggy Webb, who revealed that her “dear friend” had passed on both Twitter and Facebook. “My heart is heavy,” Webb...
Sylva, NCSylva Herald

Search for Sylva Stones

The art group Sylva Stones is painting rocks and scattering them across downtown Sylva for the Fourth of July. The rocks can be found during all times of the year but are primarily painted for holidays. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and businesses enjoy seeing the painted rocks spread joy for residents and tourists walking downtown. To learn more, go to the Sylva Stones Facebook page.
Cashiers, NCSylva Herald

Acts of Kindness

Melanie Jones of Cashiers has received a Governor’s Volunteer Service Award – the highest designation of appreciation for distinguished volunteer service to the people and the state of North Carolina. Unaware that she had been nominated by a group of local community members, Jones was presented with the award during a recent board meeting of the Blue Ridge Free Dental Clinic where she serves as director. Chairman of the Board of the Highlands Cashiers Health Foundation Dr. Walter Clark said, “It gives me great pleasure to present this award on behalf of the state to someone so highly regarded and deserving. I don’t know of a nonprofit in the area that doesn’t in some way bear Melanie’s volunteer thumbprint.”
Warrenton, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Take a moment

We went to Seattle to visit friends after COVID-19, and were pleasantly surprised that most businesses allowed fully vaccinated people to enter maskless. Most took advantage of this but many, including employees, had masks. Being fully vaccinated with a high efficacy helped us feel comfortable not wearing masks. However, having...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

NHF to invest $204,000-plus in nonprofit, service groups

Nantahala Health Foundation has announced its intent to invest more than $204,000 in Western North Carolina nonprofits and public service organizations working to improve health and wellness outcomes for all. Needs Immediately Met grants have been approved for 27 organizations in support of essential organizational needs and/or health and wellness...
AdvocacySylva Herald

PERSON FIRST SERVICES

PERSON FIRST SERVICES is HIRING! PFS is a program of Disability Partners. We are a Day Program committed to advocating for individuals who have disabilities, & improving their well-being. We strive for community inclusion. Do you want to join our team? Email: Morgan Dillard at mdillard@disabilitypartners.org or 828-354-0296 for any questions! GED/High School Diploma Required + Background Check We offer Competitive pay along with great benefits! 17-18e.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
Internetkansascitymag.com

On Facebook, don’t be vague about death

If you’ve had the misfortune of learning about someone who died abruptly and unexpectedly via social media, you may have been left with more questions than answers. Social media facilitates the fast spread of information. But, by custom, the details of many deaths are left hazy—often in ways that can compound trauma.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Family Relationshipswashingtonnewsday.com

Mum is taken aback as the couple sits down in her garden to “enjoy their dinner.”

Mum stunned as couple sit down and “eat their dinner” in her garden. A mother was taken aback when she discovered a couple having a picnic in her garden. The woman expressed her displeasure on the Mumsnet parenting forum’s Am I Being Unreasonable thread. She shared her dilemma under the heading “There are two strangers sat in my garden eating their dinner.”
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

New caterer could feed elderly, inmates

Jackson County seniors and Detention Center inmates could soon have meals prepared by a new provider. The current contract with John Faulk, owner of B & Al’s Grill, to provide meal service to the Department on Aging and Jackson County Detention Center, ends in September. The county sent out a request for proposals in March to find a replacement.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Groom dies at the altar as his bride is walking down the aisle with their son

A terminally-ill groom died at the altar as his bride was walking down the aisle with their eldest son.Paul Wynn, from Ayrshire, Scotland, collapsed at Saltcoats town hall on 25 June, moments before he could wed his fiancée Alyson Wynn.The 57-year-old had received a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer that had spread to his liver and lungs eight days earlier.Doctors had told him that he likely had between six and eight weeks to live.He and Ms Wynn had been in an on-and-off relationship for 21 years, and had five children together.Ms Wynn told Ayrshire Live that her fiancé’s death had...
Dillsboro, NCSylva Herald

GSMR back in Dillsboro

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad pulls into Dillsboro last Wednesday with smoke, hot wheels and eager tourists. The train departs from Bryson City on a Tuckaseigee River Excursion tour and takes an hour break for tourists to explore historic Dillsboro. Dillsboro is the train’s final stop before heading back to the station. Tickets are available until July 31.