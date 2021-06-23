Egnyte Again Named No. 1 for Data Security Software in G2 Summer 2021 Grid© Report

From small businesses to enterprises, the last year underscored IT’s critical role as the engine that powers complex global operations and keeps all company data secure. Our goal is to give IT admins a single tool to make that happen. It’s not easy, consolidating the complicated ecosystem that includes everything from directory services, MFA, PAM, MDM, to IGA and more. But Make Work Happen™ has been our vision since our founding. And that’s why user feedback is necessary to produce products that help IT admins every day.