Dolly Parton once appeared on The Tonight Show back in 1979 to perform a hilarious song she wrote for Johnny Carson. Parton is sporting a stunning blonde bob, gold hoops, and a white dress with sequins as she chats with Carson for part of the 15-minute segment. “But I wrote a song for you or about you and about the show so whenever we get through talkin’,” Parton says, to which Carson follows up asking if it can wait until after the commercial break.