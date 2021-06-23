Dylan Cease gets a much needed strong start to help White Sox avoid winless trip
PITTSBURGH — Right-hander Dylan Cease wasn’t much of a hitter, and he was a worse fielder. His pitching, however, was good enough on a day the White Sox badly needed him. Improving to 6-3 and lowering his ERA to 3.81, Cease pitched 5⅔ innings of two-run ball in the Sox’ 4-3 win against the Pirates that prevented an 0-6 road trip. He allowed seven hits and one walk and struck out seven. He got 17 swinging strikes.chicago.suntimes.com