Dylan Cease gets a much needed strong start to help White Sox avoid winless trip

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Right-hander Dylan Cease wasn’t much of a hitter, and he was a worse fielder. His pitching, however, was good enough on a day the White Sox badly needed him. Improving to 6-3 and lowering his ERA to 3.81, Cease pitched 5⅔ innings of two-run ball in the Sox’ 4-3 win against the Pirates that prevented an 0-6 road trip. He allowed seven hits and one walk and struck out seven. He got 17 swinging strikes.

