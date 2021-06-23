K-State Football Recruiting: Kingsley Ugwu Is a Crucial Late Addition to the 2021 Recruiting Class

Last week (6/18), 6’5”, 305 pound Hutchinson C.C. offensive tackle Kingsley Ugwu announced his late addition Kansas State’s 2021 recruiting class. Last week I went after recruiting a bit because the coaching staff is struggling to close recruits at the top of their board. That remains a problem, but plaudits are in order for Coach Riley and company for closing Kingsley. They added a crucial piece of the offensive line puzzle, both short- and long-term, and beat out Texas Tech, Baylor, and Colorado in the process.