The rotation has been good, but is it good enough?

By Jon Rimmer
Pinstripe Alley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees’ starting rotation carried a lot of question marks coming into the 2021 season, but on the whole, it’s performed pretty well as a group (it certainly hasn’t been one of the team’s problems). Gerrit Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the American League, and Jordan Montgomery and Domingo Germán are both on pace to throw more than 150 innings at around a league-average ERA+. Even Jameson Taillon, who hasn’t pitched well, is healthy and on pace to make 30 starts this season.

www.pinstripealley.com
Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.