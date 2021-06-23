The rotation has been good, but is it good enough?

Adam Haseley was supposed to be Opening Day centerfielder. Mickey Moniak was the logical second choice in case something were to happen to Haseley with Scott Kingery in reserve. Fourth on that list was Odubel Herrera, a guy who had become a pariah in the organization, and for good reason. There isn’t much reason to get into the details of what Herrera did - you already know. So, suffice it to say, the Phillies didn’t see Herrera as an option this season in centerfield.