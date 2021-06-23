The rotation has been good, but is it good enough?
The Yankees’ starting rotation carried a lot of question marks coming into the 2021 season, but on the whole, it’s performed pretty well as a group (it certainly hasn’t been one of the team’s problems). Gerrit Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the American League, and Jordan Montgomery and Domingo Germán are both on pace to throw more than 150 innings at around a league-average ERA+. Even Jameson Taillon, who hasn’t pitched well, is healthy and on pace to make 30 starts this season.www.pinstripealley.com