Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2023 defensive back Elijah Palmer has been high on Notre Dame for a very long time. Well before he stepped on campus in South Bend for the Irish Invasion camp, the 5-9, 175-pounder was excited about the Fighting Irish. Much of that interest stems from his conversations with former Notre Dame safety Nicco Fertitta, who is currently coaching Palmer and the rest of the defensive backs at Bishop Gorman.