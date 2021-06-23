Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Decatur, Early, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baker; Decatur; Early; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR...SOUTHERN MILLER...SOUTHWESTERN MITCHELL...SOUTHWESTERN BAKER...NORTHERN SEMINOLE AND SOUTH CENTRAL EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Donalsonville, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Donalsonville, Bainbridge, West Bainbridge, Iron City, Brinson, Jakin, Hanover, Ausmac, Babcock, Davis Park, Little Hope, Lela, Eldorendo, Decatur Co A/P, Steinham Store, Boykin, Cyrene, Riverturn, Sharphagen and Donaldsonville A/P.