Mans best friend is friendlier in some cases than others. I once had a Boxer named Harley and he was hands down the best dog ever. He was obedient, loving, great with kids and very protective when he needed to be. We all have our favorite dogs but it seems like Idaho loves their pups on another level and with that love comes pampering which frankly leads to spoiled pups. According to Yappy.com the top three most spoiled dog breeds are as follows: