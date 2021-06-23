Cancel
After stroke, more than one try to remove blood clots may be tied to worse outcome

 13 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS - After a stroke, doctors can try to remove clots in blood vessels to keep blood flowing freely to the brain. But even though most of these procedures are successful, less than half of people have a successful recovery from the stroke. A new study published in the June 23, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, sheds light on why that may be.

