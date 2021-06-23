Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Biology begins to tangle with quantum computing

By Vivien Marx
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum computing promises plenty, such as how it can massively accelerate some bioinformatics calculations. You have full access to this article via your institution. Quantum computing is a red-hot field. Computer scientist Scott Aronson of the University of Texas at Austin points to a string of assertions about how quantum computers “will soon leave the Earth’s fastest supercomputers in the dust.”1 Researchers can find a cornucopia of funding in quantum computing. In its web portal, the large-scale EU Quantum Flagship lists funding projects and describes its intent to “kick-start a competitive European industry” in quantum technologies. A transnational network of European research funders in quantum technologies launched the QuantERA initiative, which has funding resources at https://www.quantera.eu/calls-for-proposals/call-2021. The US Congress passed the National Quantum Initiative Act, which puts in place the National Quantum Initiative Program “to accelerate the development of quantum information science and technology.” Aligned with this act, the US National Science Foundation has funded three Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes, and more awards are forthcoming. Quantum Leap is about exploiting quantum mechanics to observe, manipulate and control the behavior of particles and energy at atomic and subatomic scales to lead to “next-generation technologies for sensing, computing, modeling and communicating.”

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Preskill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computer#Computing Power#Computing Hardware#The University Of Texas#Eu Quantum Flagship#European#The Us Congress#Flatiron Institute#Honeywell#Ibm#Coldquanta#D Wave Systems#Ionq#Psiquantum#Rigetti Computing#Silicon Quantum Computing#Google Ai Quantum#Sycamore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Accelerating variational quantum algorithms with multiple quantum processors

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs) have the potential of utilizing near-term quantum machines to gain certain computational advantages over classical methods. Nevertheless, modern VQAs suffer from cumbersome computational overhead, hampered by the tradition of employing a solitary quantum processor to handle large-volume data. As such, to better exert the superiority of VQAs, it is of great significance to improve their runtime efficiency. Here we devise an efficient distributed optimization scheme, called QUDIO, to address this issue. Specifically, in QUDIO, a classical central server partitions the learning problem into multiple subproblems and allocate them to multiple local nodes where each of them consists of a quantum processor and a classical optimizer. During the training procedure, all local nodes proceed parallel optimization and the classical server synchronizes optimization information among local nodes timely. In doing so, we prove a sublinear convergence rate of QUDIO in terms of the number of global iteration under the ideal scenario, while the system imperfection may incur divergent optimization. Numerical results on standard benchmarks demonstrate that QUDIO can surprisingly achieve a superlinear runtime speedup with respect to the number of local nodes. Our proposal can be readily mixed with other advanced VQAs-based techniques to narrow the gap between the state of the art and applications with quantum advantage.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Universal quantum circuits for quantum chemistry

Universal gate sets for quantum computing have been known for decades, yet no universal gate set has been proposed for particle-conserving unitaries, which are the operations of interest in quantum chemistry. In this work, we show that controlled single-excitation gates in the form of Givens rotations are universal for particle-conserving unitaries. Single-excitation gates describe an arbitrary $U(2)$ rotation on the two-qubit subspace spanned by the states $|01\rangle, |10\rangle$, while leaving other states unchanged -- a transformation that is analogous to a single-qubit rotation on a dual-rail qubit. The proof is constructive, so our result also provides an explicit method for compiling arbitrary particle-conserving unitaries. Additionally, we describe a method for using controlled single-excitation gates to prepare an arbitrary state of a fixed number of particles. We derive analytical gradient formulas for Givens rotations as well as decompositions into single-qubit and CNOT gates. Our results offer a unifying framework for quantum computational chemistry where every algorithm is a unique recipe built from the same universal ingredients: Givens rotations.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

This Startup Is Using Quantum Computing And AI To Cut Drug Discovery Time From 3 Years To 4 Months

Polaris Quantum Biotech is reinventing drug discovery, reducing the time it takes to find candidate molecules for drug development from the typical three years to just four months. As with other successful efforts to redesign established processes, Polaris is betting on scalability and automation. The startup, co-founded by Shahar Keinan and Bill Shipman, came out of stealth a year ago, revealing the first-ever drug discovery platform using a quantum computer, cost-efficiently scanning billions of molecules from a large chemical space.
Softwarearxiv.org

Quantum Computing for Artificial Intelligence Based Mobile Network Optimization

In this paper, we discuss how certain radio access network optimization problems can be modelled using the concept of constraint satisfaction problems in artificial intelligence, and solved at scale using a quantum computer. As a case study, we discuss root sequence index (RSI) assignment problem - an important LTE/NR physical random access channel configuration related automation use-case. We formulate RSI assignment as quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) problem constructed using data ingested from a commercial mobile network, and solve it using a cloud-based commercially available quantum computing platform. Results show that quantum annealing solver can successfully assign conflict-free RSIs. Comparison with well-known heuristics reveals that some classic algorithms are even more effective in terms of solution quality and computation time. The non-quantum advantage is due to the fact that current implementation is a semi-quantum proof-of-concept algorithm. Also, the results depend on the type of quantum computer used. Nevertheless, the proposed framework is highly flexible and holds tremendous potential for harnessing the power of quantum computing in mobile network automation.
Computersarxiv.org

Strong quantum computational advantage using a superconducting quantum processor

Yulin Wu, Wan-Su Bao, Sirui Cao, Fusheng Chen, Ming-Cheng Chen, Xiawei Chen, Tung-Hsun Chung, Hui Deng, Yajie Du, Daojin Fan, Ming Gong, Cheng Guo, Chu Guo, Shaojun Guo, Lianchen Han, Linyin Hong, He-Liang Huang, Yong-Heng Huo, Liping Li, Na Li, Shaowei Li, Yuan Li, Futian Liang, Chun Lin, Jin Lin, Haoran Qian, Dan Qiao, Hao Rong, Hong Su, Lihua Sun, Liangyuan Wang, Shiyu Wang, Dachao Wu, Yu Xu, Kai Yan, Weifeng Yang, Yang Yang, Yangsen Ye, Jianghan Yin, Chong Ying, Jiale Yu, Chen Zha, Cha Zhang, Haibin Zhang, Kaili Zhang, Yiming Zhang, Han Zhao, Youwei Zhao, Liang Zhou, Qingling Zhu, Chao-Yang Lu, Cheng-Zhi Peng, Xiaobo Zhu, Jian-Wei Pan.
Sciencearxiv.org

Exact description of quantum stochastic models as quantum resistors

We study the transport properties of generic out-of-equilibrium quantum systems connected to fermionic reservoirs. We develop a new method, based on an expansion of the current in terms of the inverse system size and out of equilibrium formulations such as the Keldysh technique and the Meir-Wingreen formula. Our method allows a simple and compact derivation of the current for a large class of systems showing diffusive/ohmic behavior. In addition, we obtain exact solutions for a large class of quantum stochastic Hamiltonians (QSHs) with time and space dependent noise, using a self consistent Born diagrammatic method in the Keldysh representation. We show that these QSHs exhibit diffusive regimes which are encoded in the Keldysh component of the single particle Green's function. The exact solution for these QSHs models confirms the validity of our system size expansion ansatz, and its efficiency in capturing the transport properties. We consider in particular three fermionic models: {\it i)} a model with local dephasing {\it ii)} the quantum simple symmetric exclusion process model {\it iii)} a model with long-range stochastic hopping. For {\it i)} and {\it ii)} we compute the full temperature and dephasing dependence of the conductance of the system, both for two- and four-points measurements. Our solution gives access to the regime of finite temperature of the reservoirs which could not be obtained by previous approaches. For {\it iii)}, we unveil a novel ballistic-to-diffusive transition governed by the range and the nature (quantum or classical) of the hopping. As a by-product, our approach equally describes the mean behavior of quantum systems under continuous measurement.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum Computing: Quantum Mechanics Crash Course

Up until the beginning of the twentieth century, understanding of physics was fundamentally different from what it is today. It was assumed that all events were deterministic and followed the laws of Newtonian mechanics. This corresponds to our everyday experience: if you let go of a ball, you can predict...
Medical & BiotechValueWalk

Coalescing Technology With Biology

With the evolution of science and the advancement of technology, the traditional thin line that exists between engineering and biology is slowly fading away. As the medical machines and instruments are shrinking and becoming faster than their previous versions, biotechnology‘s emerging field is easing doctors’ procedures. Its inventions and innovation have proven beneficial for the patients and affordable for the entire healthcare system.
Coding & ProgrammingHPCwire

University of Innsbruck Physicists Build Compact Quantum Computers for Server Centers

June 21, 2021 — Over the past three decades, fundamental groundwork for building quantum computers has been pioneered at the University of Innsbruck, Austria. As part of the EU Flagship Quantum Technologies, researchers at the Department of Experimental Physics in Innsbruck have now built a demonstrator for a compact ion trap quantum computer. “Our quantum computing experiments usually fill 30- to 50-square-meter laboratories,” says Thomas Monz of the University of Innsbruck. “We were now looking to fit the technologies developed here in Innsbruck into the smallest possible space while meeting standards commonly used in industry.” The new device aims to show that quantum computers will soon be ready for use in data centers. “We were able to show that compactness does not have to come at the expense of functionality,” adds Christian Marciniak from the Innsbruck team.
ComputersEurekAlert

Classic magic trick may enable quantum computing

DOE/Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. Quantum computing could solve problems that are difficult for traditional computer systems. It may seem like magic. One step toward achieving quantum computing even resembles a magician's trick: levitation. A new project at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility will attempt this trick by levitating a microscopic particle in a superconducting radiofrequency (SRF) cavity to observe quantum phenomena.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Quantum computing: the question of “quantum superiority” – a classification

Quantum computing: the question of “quantum superiority” – a classification. Quantum Factoring Machine and Grover’s Algorithm. Everyone has heard it before: the quantum computer beats every classic computer “with the left”. What previously took millennia can now be done in seconds. Google’s marketing department has done a great job spreading such beliefs. Since the company played the proof of the “supremacy” – the quantum superiority – of its Sycamore chip with 54 qubits across all media in October 2019, quantum computers have arrived in society’s consciousness – even if they cannot be bought and they do not yet have a single task practical use.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Designing calibration and expressivity-efficient instruction sets for quantum computing

Near-term quantum computing (QC) systems have limited qubit counts, high gate (instruction) error rates, and typically support a minimal instruction set having one type of two-qubit gate (2Q). To reduce program instruction counts and improve application expressivity, vendors have proposed, and shown proof-of-concept demonstrations of richer instruction sets such as XY gates (Rigetti) and fSim gates (Google). These instruction sets comprise of families of 2Q gate types parameterized by continuous qubit rotation angles. However, having such a large number of gate types is problematic because each gate type has to be calibrated periodically, across the full system, to obtain high fidelity implementations. This results in substantial recurring calibration overheads even on current systems which use only a few gate types. Our work aims to navigate this tradeoff between application expressivity and calibration overhead, and identify what instructions vendors should implement to get the best expressivity with acceptable calibration time. We develop NuOp, a flexible compilation pass based on numerical optimization, to efficiently decompose application operations into arbitrary hardware gate types. Using NuOp and four important quantum applications, we study the instruction set proposals of Rigetti and Google, with realistic noise simulations and a calibration model. Our experiments show that implementing 4-8 types of 2Q gates is sufficient to attain nearly the same expressivity as a full continuous gate family, while reducing the calibration overhead by two orders of magnitude. With several vendors proposing rich gate families as means to higher fidelity, our work has potential to provide valuable instruction set design guidance for near-term QC systems.
Computersarxiv.org

Unbiasing Fermionic Quantum Monte Carlo with a Quantum Computer

William J. Huggins, Bryan A. O'Gorman, Charles Neil, Nicholas C. Rubin, Pedram Roushan, David R. Reichman, Ryan Babbush, Joonho Lee. Many-electron problems pose some of the greatest challenges in computational science, with important applications across many fields of modern science. Fermionic quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) methods are among the most powerful approaches to these problems. However, they can be severely biased when controlling the fermionic sign problem using constraints is necessary for scalability. Here we propose an approach that combines constrained QMC with quantum computing tools to reduce such biases. We experimentally implement our scheme using up to 16 qubits in order to unbias constrained QMC calculations performed on chemical systems with as many as 120 orbitals. These experiments represent the largest chemistry simulations performed on quantum computers (more than doubling the size of prior electron correlation calculations), while obtaining accuracy competitive with state-of-the-art classical methods. Our results demonstrate a new paradigm of hybrid quantum-classical algorithm, surpassing the popular variational quantum eigensolver in terms of potential towards the first practical quantum advantage in ground state many-electron calculations.
EngineeringPhysics World

Optical links help superconducting quantum computers keep their cool

Scientists from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research have demonstrated that commercially available devices known as electro-optical modulators can be used to read the output of superconducting quantum computers at extremely low temperatures. Using an optical signal instead of an all-electrical approach addresses the high heat-load contribution of electrical components, which is known to reduce the overall efficiency of devices. By demonstrating that an optical system can operate at a fraction of a degree above absolute zero, the result could open a new route to scaling up quantum computers.
ScienceNature.com

Genome assembly using quantum and quantum-inspired annealing

Recent advances in DNA sequencing open prospects to make whole-genome analysis rapid and reliable, which is promising for various applications including personalized medicine. However, existing techniques for de novo genome assembly, which is used for the analysis of genomic rearrangements, chromosome phasing, and reconstructing genomes without a reference, require solving tasks of high computational complexity. Here we demonstrate a method for solving genome assembly tasks with the use of quantum and quantum-inspired optimization techniques. Within this method, we present experimental results on genome assembly using quantum annealers both for simulated data and the \(\phi \)X 174 bacteriophage. Our results pave a way for a significant increase in the efficiency of solving bioinformatics problems with the use of quantum computing technologies and, in particular, quantum annealing might be an effective method. We expect that the new generation of quantum annealing devices would outperform existing techniques for de novo genome assembly. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first experimental study of de novo genome assembly problems both for real and synthetic data on quantum annealing devices and quantum-inspired techniques.

Comments / 0

Community Policy