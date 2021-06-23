Stanley Cup hero for the St. Louis Blues retires after 12 seasons

The St. Louis Blues should let Jaden Schwartz walk. There, I said it and you can all freak out and light your torches. I know that Schwartz is seen as one of those heartbeat of the team guys, but the reality is that the Blues can make up for his absence. Call me crazy if you want, but when there are so many that are more than willing to let Vladimir Tarasenko walk, crazy is a point of view.