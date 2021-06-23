Stanley Cup hero for the St. Louis Blues retires after 12 seasons
ST. LOUIS — Carl Gunnarsson is retiring. Gunnarsson achieved a lot of great things in his 12 NHL seasons, but none bigger than game two of the Stanley Cup finals in 2019. In overtime against the heavily favored Boston Bruins, he would step up and get the game-winning goal to tie the series. It was his only goal in 68 NHL playoff appearances. It was the first-ever victory in the Stanley Cup for the Blues. Even bigger, they would go on to win the series in 7 games.ktvo.com