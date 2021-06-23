Cancel
Research provides a roadmap to HIV eradication via stem cell therapy

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a groundbreaking study, a team of UC Davis researchers has discovered a special type of stem cell that can reduce the amount of the virus causing AIDS, boosting the body's antiviral immunity and repairing and restoring the gut's lymphoid follicles damaged by the simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), the equivalent of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in non-human primates.

