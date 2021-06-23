‘Loki’: The Coolest Episode 3 Easter Eggs
The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. After spending two hours building up the Time-Keepers and the Time Variance Authority, both of them barely appear on this week’s Loki. Instead, Tom Hiddleston’s title character and the new variant of Loki played by Sophia Di Martino accidentally teleport themselves to futuristic alien world. Unfortunately, their “TemPad” runs out of batteries along the way, stranding them with just hours to find a way home before the planet is destroyed in an apocalypse.929nin.com