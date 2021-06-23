Electronic Arts Acquires Playdemic, Makers of Mobile Game Golf Clash

Electronic Arts is a leader in the video game industry as it develops, publishes and creates major titles each year including FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Sims, Titanfall and more. Electronic Arts has been consistently acquiring companies over the years as it expands its umbrella and widens its scope in the video game industry. For example, Electronic Arts recently acquired Codemasters and Metalhead Software, companies known for their talent in developing games in the car racing and baseball worlds respectively. Electronic Arts is continuing their trend of acquisitions as today it announced that it would acquire Playdemic Ltd from Warner Bros. Games Ltd for USD$1.4 billion in cash.