Rek'Sai makes her Legends of Runeterra debut

By Tim Rizzo
invenglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty queen of the League of Legends universe, Rek'Sai has dug her way into Legends of Runeterra. In an announcement on the game's official Twitter account Wednesday afternoon, the Sand Mother will be one of three champions coming in the upcoming Rise of the Underworlds expansion. Set to go live at the end of the month, Rek'Sai will make use of the card set's newest keyword, Lure, to power herself and her allies up to inflict some pain on the opposition.

www.invenglobal.com
