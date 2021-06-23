Rek'Sai makes her Legends of Runeterra debut

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD fans are counting down the days until Nintendo releases the game. On Twitter, the company is helping all those Switch players keep track of release day. Nintendo had its big E3 press conference this week that showcased a bit of the game during their Zelda coverage. Despite their excitement for the Wii title’s big re-release, a lot of fans were more focused on the sequel to The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Some footage got a special spot at the end of the Nintendo Direct. But, some fans wanted a bit more out of the yearly showcase. Funnily enough, when it comes to the upcoming sequel, players might want to revisit Skyloft because BOTW2 looks heavily influenced by the earliest game in the Zelda timeline.