Tribeca 2021 Review: Adrien Brody Wrestles With His Past in Paul Solet's Crime Thriller, CLEAN

Adrien Brody is Clean, a sanitation worker for the city of New York by night, a good neighbour by day. In his off time he rebuilds discarded electronics, cleans up empty houses and looks after Dianda, trying to protect her from the downtrodden neighbourhood they live in. Glenn Fleshler is Michael, the local drug lord who uses his fish mongering business as a front. Michael’s son is coming out of prison as the story begins and he chooses a local gang over his father. As gangland violence spills out into the streets and threatens the safety of Dianda and her grandmother, Clean has no choice but to get involved and relive his past.