New Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum officially started the job on Thursday. Shrum, former president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences and a key figure in the state’s early pandemic response, is OSU’s 19th president, the third OSU graduate and first woman in the role. In a video released by the university this week, Shrum said she’s been on a listening tour the past three months and will continue listening to faculty and students’ ideas.