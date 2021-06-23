Cancel
Oklahoma State

Campus message: Looking ahead to a “normal” fall semester

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Shannon Rigsby | Public Information Officer | 405-744-9081 | shannon.rigsby@okstate.edu. It’s an exciting time at Oklahoma State University! When students join us this fall, we anticipate a return to normal operations. There is much to look forward to in the coming months. Many events that were cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020 are on the calendar for 2021, including OSU’s Centennial Homecoming and other in-person fall sporting events, social engagements and more.

