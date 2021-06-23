Cancel
These BIPOC And LGBTQ+ Ultralighters Are Pushing Hiking Further

By Chris Meehan
backpacker.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his twice-monthly ultralight column, Chris Meehan covers the people, gear, and trends of the lightweight backpacking world. The ultralight community might like to think of itself as separate from the larger outdoor population, but it still suffers from some of the same problems. As with the rest of the outdoors, ultralighting has historically been a disproportionately white, male-dominated space. But that’s why the new generation of speed-focused hikers is so important: BIPOC and LGBTQ+ ultralighters are breaking trail records, completing Triple Crowns, and winning awards. As we celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Month, it’s the perfect time to learn about some of these pioneers in the ultralight community, who are striving to make the outdoors more inclusive.

