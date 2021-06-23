7 telltale signs of depression in cats you should know
If your normally feisty cat suddenly starts sleeping more and doesn’t want to play, you might assume that he’s feeling depressed. Depression in cats isn’t defined in quite the same way that it is in humans. While cats do sometimes exhibit depressed behaviors, those changes in cats aren’t necessarily driven by pure emotional feelings. Instead, the depression you’re seeing is likely caused by a medical issue, and your cat may need veterinary attention. Being able to recognize these signs of depression in cats can help you check in on your pet’s well-being and get him the care he may need.www.pawtracks.com