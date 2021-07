F9 (2021) (** ½) Twenty years after the original film rolled into the theaters, the ninth installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise has finally reached the theatrical finish line after a one-year delay. For the die-hard fans there’s much to get your engine revving but more casual observers will note that the series is starting to show its mileage. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson are among those returning along with new addition, John Cena. The plot toggles between the past and present and involves a device that can hack into computer weapons systems.