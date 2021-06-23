Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Love and loss in 'I Carry You with Me'

By LINDSEY BAHR
Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with “ I Carry You with Me,” a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration. The central character is Iván (Armando Espitia), an aspiring chef who we meet in Mexico as he’s struggling to get a spot in...

www.beaumontenterprise.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Ewing
Person
Christian Vázquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Carry You With Me#Mexican#Sony Pictures Classics#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashionworldofreel.com

‘I Carry You With Me’: Potent Gay Romance Set Between the U.S.-Mexico Border [Review]

Heidi Ewing’s passionate gay romance “I Carry You With Me” ended up winning the NEXT Audience and Jury Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. An effervescent mood piece, and filled with relevance, Wing had originally set her sights for the film to be a documentary about her two subjects, but when she couldn’t complete it, she decided to tell her story through, mostly, fiction.
Musicmoveablefest.com

Interview: Composer Jay Wadley on Music as Memory in “I Carry You With Me”

When Heidi Ewing was looking for a composer for “I Carry You with Me,” it was always going to be something of an adjustment for the filmmaker who largely resisted any artifice coming from documentaries such as “Jesus Camp” and “One of Us” (with Rachel Grady), but in making a sweeping romance, cutting across decades and borders with a pair of lovers (Armando Espitia and Christian Vazquez) who sacrifice everything for one another, she wanted a sound as overwhelming as the feelings her characters had for each other.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Heidi Ewing talks about her new film ‘I Carry You With Me’

In this interview with Moviefone, Ewing talks about making her first narrative feature, why her cast and crew was entirely Mexican, and the importance of holding on to your vision. Director Heidi Ewing made her directorial debut co-directing ‘The Boys of Baraka’ with Rachel Grady in 2005. The two followed...
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ turns gay Mexican couple’s journey into evocative, exhilarating cinema

The hauntingly beautiful semi-documentary “I Carry You With Me,” a saga about a gay Mexican couple trying to make a new life in America, is not an easy movie to classify — which is exactly what the filmmakers had in mind. Suffice it to say, the film is a lyrical meditation on loneliness, immigration, homophobia and the emotional price that comes with following one’s dreams.
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Interview: Heidi Ewing on the Moving Experience of Making “I Carry You With Me”

Just over a year after Heidi Ewing thought she would be unveiling her debut drama “I Carry You With Me” in her hometown of New York, she could finally exhale, standing outside of Hudson Yards where the film had an outdoor premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Bringing a film that she had wrestled with for the better part of a decade to the city where she had gotten to know the partners in life and in business Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta that inspired it, she could reflect on the full journey of the film and how much further it could go.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Indie Focus: Border-crossing romance in ‘I Carry You With Me’

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen. Welcome to another edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies. Continuing his strong run of stories on the business of movie theaters, Ryan Faughnder took a look at why L.A.’s beloved Vista Theatre has not yet reopened. As owner Lance Alspaugh explained, much-needed, long-promised government funding to assist with renovations has not yet come through.
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

Album review: “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” explores chaos of introspection

When Tyler, The Creator wrote “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST,” he left the caps lock on. The Los Angeles native rapper and musician’s latest rhythmically diverse, 16-track lineup jigsaws together the beloved parts of his older music at the risk of sacrificing the album’s cohesiveness. “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” is Tyler, The Creator’s sixth studio album, preceded by 2019 Grammy Award-winning “IGOR.” In a similar fashion to BROCKHAMPTON and JPEGMAFIA’s latest albums, it embraces a variety of lyrical formats, from melodic wordplay to explicit storytelling.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Annapurna Names Valparaiso Pictures' Adam Paulsen as Head of Film

Annapurna Pictures has made several key additions to its film team, including a new executive vice president and head of film in Adam Paulsen. Paulsen and his colleague Jack Parker are joining the indie prestige shop from Valparaiso Pictures. Parker has been hired as a creative executive. Both will report to Annapurna Chief Creative Officer Sue Naegle and Chief Operating Officer Chris Corabi. They join Annapurna’s director of film development Jess Biddle.
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Zola

If you’ve heard about “Zola,” the arresting new film directed by Janicza Bravo, you likely know that it’s a movie based on a Twitter thread. (A very long Twitter thread, but a Twitter thread nonetheless.) After Aziah “Zola” King, a waitress and sometimes exotic dancer, tweeted a dramatic account of...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

I Couldn’t Love You More by Esther Freud review – mothers, daughters and secrets

Esther Freud’s ninth novel is about mothers, daughters and secrets, telling the story of three generations of women: the men they love and the choices they make. There’s Aoife, in contemporary Cork, who relates to her dying husband Cashel the story of their long marriage; pregnant Rosaleen in 60s London, in love with bohemian sculptor Felix; Kate, an artist 30 years later, with a difficult partner, a small daughter and a desperate desire to know where she has come from.
Boston, MABoston Globe

The pride I carry with me: Golden

A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE Black joy, Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt. My name is Golden and my life is a beautiful resistance because I choose to love and honor myself, along with my people. The pride I carry with me celebrates being from the...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Things Are Not Like They Used to Be. I Love You Man.

In early 2020, we began to wonder how we would live like that. We faced restrictions in ways that we never imagined. Populations made of individuals, living separately fearing that, unknowingly, anyone could make you sick enough to die and you could do the same to someone else. Now, with restrictions receding, we are wondering how we are supposed to live differently. Is it supposed to be different than the pre-pandemic era? What is the norm? Do we wear masks? Can I hug you? If I am vaccinated and contract the virus, what does that mean? The uncertainty continues. Just when you think you have gotten it right, it is time to adjust again. Have no fear, there are absolutes within reach.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Los Angeles, CAthesource.com

Legendary Crip Co-Founder Monster Kody Dead At 57

According to several reports on social media, Monster Kody, the legendary co-founder of the notorious Northern 83G Crips in Los Angeles turned author and social activist has passed away. He was 57 years old. Monster Kody, who was born Kody Dejohn Scott in 1963, but changed his name to Sanyika...
Los Angeles, CANPR

Lord Huron, 'Love Me Like You Used To'

For Lord Huron, what once was old is new again. The Los Angeles four piece has always had a foot in classic country. But with the release of its fourth LP, Long Lost, it dives in headfirst. The mid-tempo track "Love Me Like You Used To" and its anthemic guitar motif, in the cadence of riding horseback, could easily slide into a crate of 45s alongside mid-century gems from Buck Owens or Johnny Cash — who, incidentally, recorded a song of the same name in the 1980s. Its lyrics, too, seem old as the hills. "I have traveled many miles / I don't wanna walk no more / Every road and every highway led me right back to your door," frontman Ben Schneider sings. "Love Me Like You Used To" is a story of heartache that somehow seems more gut-wrenching in this archival style. Rich with warbly background vocals and strings, it cuts deeper than it might as a stripped-down, contempo acoustic ballad. The facade of the past adds weight, steeping old sounds in the sorrow of all the hearts that broke before our own.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Country Music Trivia: 10 Fascinating Trace Adkins Facts

This country music star's life over the past 58 years has been anything but boring! Check out these ten Trace Adkins facts!. How well do you know this country music artist? Check out this collection of ten Trace Adkins facts— maybe you will learn something new about this newlywed!. 10...
MoviesMovieWeb

Dungeons & Dragons Set Photos Reveal Michelle Rodriguez in Costume

After taking over a castle in the north-east of England, it looks like the Dungeons & Dragons production has moved onto a new location. Filming got underway last month, with a small number of images being revealed of star Hugh Grant and some unidentified actors in costumes, wielding swords and the like. Now it appears that the team have shifted across the waters to Ireland for filming to continue at Carrickfergus Castle, and we have also had our first look at Michelle Rodriguez in costume to boot.
Moviesthegrundyregister.com

Mid-America at the Movies: Neeson Netflix nirvana?

Liam Neeson, the massive Northern Irish force of nature who can’t seem to shake his accent no matter how many times he plays an American, is still among the most bankable stars in Hollywood even as he closes in on 70 years of age. PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES...