Beaumont, TX

Lamar football schedules home contest with Prairie View A&M in 2022

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has signed a contract to host Prairie View A&M in the 2022 season announced LU Director of Athletics Marco Born Wednesday morning. “We’re very excited to be announcing a game against Prairie View A&M for the 2022 campaign,” said Born. “Prairie View has a strong tradition and has been very competitive at the FCS level for years. In addition to being a highly competitive program, PVAMU is an in-state rival which always generates excitement for our alumni and fan base. It will also be a relatively short road trip for the Panthers’ fans to attend the game.”

