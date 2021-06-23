Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Keke Palmer’s Square Headboard Is a Sleek, Modern Marvel

By Leah Groth
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, the only way to get inside the homes of the rich and famous was via a magazine spread, or a television show like “MTV Cribs” or “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” However, thanks to social media, there’s an opportunity to peek into the living spaces of favorited celebrities and lifestyle gurus all the time.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Keke Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Design#Mtv Cribs#Instagram A#Glamour Prevention#Mindbodygreen#Woman S World#Fit Pregnancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Ariana Grande Chopped Off Her Iconic Ponytail

Ariana Grande just said goodbye to her signature accessory: the super-high ponytail. One month after her wedding to Dalton Gomez, Grande debuted the newlywed haircut no one saw coming: a blunt, shoulder-skimming lob. The "Positions" singer revealed her new hair in a discreet Instagram post — which she shared on...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Tamela Mann's Daughter Tia Pours Her Curves into Tight Charcoal-Black Dress with White Stripes

Tamela Mann's daughter Tia looked all shades gorgeous flaunting her curves in a tight black dress while showcasing an outfit from her mom's clothing line. Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tamela Mann is not just known for her singing and acting prowess. She is also the owner of the clothing brand Tamela Mann Collection, an athleisure line for women sizes 12-32.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.
Interior Designcityscopemag.com

Modern Marvel

A purposeful design and classic features create this luxurious outdoor area. The backyard’s distinct sections – from the pool’s adjoining deck to the upper patio – form a functional, wide-open layout that allows for easy movement and large gatherings of family and friends. Clean lines and the sleek look of the geometric pool border offer a contemporary feel. The pool itself features LED lighting, a custom built-in retractable pool cover, and a self-cleaning system. Two waterfall features on the pool’s raised wall, built from split-faced travertine tile, are effortless embellishments, and the interior’s natural stone finish, a pebble sheen black onyx, brings out the elements of the surrounding stone pieces. After a dip in the pool, the upper patio’s gas firepit, also crafted from split-faced travertine, is an ideal respite.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
Los Angeles, CATalking With Tami

Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, Leslie Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer & More Celebrate Black Music Month w/ Stevie Mackey

Famed recording artist and celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey celebrated Black Music Appreciation Month (June) and the re-opening of Los Angeles, by hosting one of his infamous “Taco Tuesday” musical live events on Saturday, June 26th. Held at his home in Los Angeles, over 1,000 people attended to celebrate the power of music with Stevie Mackey. VIP’s in attendance included: Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, Syrai Smith, Leslie Jones, Lena Waithe, Cynthia Erivo, Tamar Braxton, Keke Palmer, Avery Wilson, Jonathan McReynolds, Amber Riley, Shelea Frazier, Steve Jones and more.
CelebritiesBrunswick News

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

NEW YORK — Cardi B’s “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant. The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.”
CelebritiesKXLY

Wendy Williams didn’t wash after being touched by Halle Berry

Wendy Williams didn’t “wash [her] boob” for two weeks after Halle Berry “flicked” it. The 56-year-old presenter hit it off with the ‘Monster’s Ball’ star was a guest on her talk show in 2012 and the 54-year-old actress left a lasting impression on her interviewer. Wendy recalled: “By the end...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

France’s First Lady Is Chic in a Glowing Shift Dress & Sleek Pumps to Meet Justin Bieber

French first lady Brigitte Macron and French President Emmanuel Macron welcome a few surprise guests to the Elysée Palace in Paris this week. As seen on the musician’s Instagram, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin greeted the French figures yesterday in bold style. For the occasion, Brigitte herself kept with her signature first lady style in a glowing white shift dress and coordinating peacoat. Her outfit also included pointed-toe pumps with a tan leather finish and a lifted stiletto heel.