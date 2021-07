For some, drones are nothing but glorified tech toys to splurge on, but many of the latest models have proved that they can be used for both small and large-scale cinematic work. What used to be a controversial device that only the military use for intelligence gathering has gone mainstream, and for far more wholesome uses. Hobbyists use them to see the world in a different light, while filmmakers take advantage of them to capture various vantage points and make movie magic.