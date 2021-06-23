Cancel
Michigan State

Wellness Wednesday: Pandemic’s Impact on Mental Health with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

By Xavier Hershovitz
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 8 days ago


Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says there are ways we can better manage anxiety and mental health in the future:

  • Address anxiety quickly: The first step is acknowledging anxiety before it turns into anger. As feelings of anxiety or frustration arise, try distancing from the situation and re-centering with slow, deep breaths.
  • Eliminate distractions: Start by reducing tasks to the most essential ones. Writing a list of things that need to be done the next day can be beneficial, as well as ranking them by importance and urgency. Try to strike a healthy balance between staying informed and limiting stressful information.
  • Prioritize sleep: Promote good sleep by keeping the bedroom cool, dark and quiet. Manage screen time throughout the day by taking regular breaks and staying active. One hour of screen-free time before bed is recommended.
  • Stay social: Helping others and volunteering is a great stress reliever. While practicing pandemic social distancing, phone calls and video chats can help individuals stay connected.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
