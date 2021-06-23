Wellness Wednesday: Pandemic’s Impact on Mental Health with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The coronavirus has radically changed society and the way we work. Now it’s changing physical spaces, too. With the rollout of coronavirus vaccination campaigns, several countries having begun the easing of lockdown restrictions. As restrictions lift, many companies around the world are making adjustments to their offices to help employees feel safer as they return to in-person work, like improving air circulation systems or moving desks further apart. Others are ditching desks and building more conference rooms to accommodate employees who still work remotely but come in for meetings.