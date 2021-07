It’s like the old saying goes: The 14th time is the charm. After 13 trips to the lottery and never moving up with their own pick, the Pistons made good on their 14 percent odds to win the No. 1 pick in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. They’ll be on the clock when the draft is held on July 29 and have their pick of the crop in a draft that’s been billed as being heavy in star talent at the top.