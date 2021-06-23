California Med-Tech Firm Lands $625K to Expand in Minnesota
Minnesota is lending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a California company to expand its presence here. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that it’s providing $625,000 in financial assistance to Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Silk Road Medical Inc. The med-tech firm will use the funds to establish an office in Plymouth, where it expects to add nearly 70 jobs, according to DEED.tcbmag.com