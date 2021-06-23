Cancel
Chicago, IL

Grains mixed, Liveestock lower

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Wheat for July was up 10.25 cents at $6.6125 a bushel; July corn gained 4.50 cents at 6.6425 a bushel, July oats rose 5.25 cents at 3.6550 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 9.50 cents at $13.85 cents a bushel. Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun....

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

#Oats
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy, wheat futures hit highest since mid-June

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose to their highest since mid-June on Thursday, with traders noting continued support from a U.S. government report that showed spring plantings fell below expectations. "The planting report raises supply concerns on longer term," said Ole Houe,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop as domestic, export demand seen weak

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell sharply on Thursday as traders priced in expectations for waning demand after the U.S. Independence Day holiday this weekend. Signs of poor demand from China, which has been a big buyer of U.S. pork since an outbreak of African...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Higher at Midday; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 2 to 5 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 20 cents higher up front with new-crop 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 5 cents higher at midday with firmer spread trade and follow-through buying fading after the early overnight strength. The stocks and acres reports showed stocks at 4.112 billion bushels (bb) vs. 4.144 bb expected and 5.003 bb last year; acres were at 92.7 million acres (ma) vs. 93.79 ma expected and 91.14 ma in March.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs over 1% on lower U.S. planting, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose more than 1% on Thursday as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings raised concerns over supplies amid strong demand led by China. Soybean and wheat prices lost some ground after a rally fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) plantings estimates and inventory...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rises nearly 1% on lower U.S. planting, wheat eases

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose almost 1% on Thursday while soybeans were trading close to last session's two-week high, as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings supported prices. Wheat prices fell after Wednesday's rally. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures touch one-week high

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures touched a one-week high on Tuesday in a rebound from recent losses, while live cattle futures were mixed. The hog market is recovering after dropping last week to a nine-week low, traders said. Hopes for improved export demand helped...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans ease ahead of U.S. acreage report

* Higher U.S. acreage for corn, soybeans weighing on prices * Dry weather worries across US Midwest support prices (Updates prices, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures eased on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage. Wheat futures slid on expectations of higher output in Russia, the world's biggest exporter. "Weather forecasters, wrangling the weather models' somewhat erratic projections of late, are evolving a clearer view of July weather," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The Midwest's north-west remains a region of concern as a dry starting point will likely see further crop stress evolve over a warm July." The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 1.8% to $5.38-3/4 a bushel by 1115 GMT while soybeans fell 0.6% to $13.04-3/4 a bushel. "The price levels for the 2021 crop have logically favoured the increase in the area sown of these two crops. Tonight's publication should validate this hypothesis and highlight the level of this increase," French consultancy Agritel said. Wheat lost 0.5% at $6.42-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3% from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean plantings are seen up 1.5% from March. Fears remain about the risk from hot and dry weather as grain stocks are slim. Analysts expect the USDA on Wednesday to report that corn and soybean inventories on June 1 were down 17% and 43%, respectively, from a year earlier. The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the prior week and below analysts' expectations. Just 20% of spring wheat was rated good-to-excellent, below a week earlier and analysts' expectations. Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Tuesday it had raised its 2021 forecast for wheat production to 83.6 million tonnes from 82 million tonnes. It also said it sees Russia's exports of wheat at 39 million tonnes this year. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, and net sellers of wheat and soymeal contracts, traders said. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Move Pct Move CBOT wheat 642.75 -3.50 -0.54 640.50 0.35 CBOT corn 538.75 -9.75 -1.78 484.00 11.31 CBOT soy 1304.75 -7.75 -0.59 1311.00 -0.48 Paris wheat 201.75 -1.00 -0.49 213.25 -5.39 Paris maize 238.50 -0.25 -0.10 219.00 8.90 Paris rapeseed 519.75 -6.50 -1.24 418.25 24.27 WTI crude oil 73.98 1.00 1.37 48.52 52.47 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 -0.09 1.2213 -2.69 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: USDA Reports Expected to Influence Trade

Cattle futures may trade with limited price movement as traders will focus on the results of the Acreage and Quarterly Stocks reports due at 11:00 a.m. CT. The results may have an influence on cash cattle activity and feeder cattle futures. Hog futures may continue to rebound from an oversold status despite the weakness of cash.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Grain bids mixed

Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans were higher, while wheat was unchanged to down, according to USDA reported prices, June 22. For the week ending June 17, a decrease of 129,107 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 45,823 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 48,804 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 45,823 metric tons.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean futures fall after rain; corn, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by rain in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest this week, traders said. "I think it is probably confirmation of fairly widespread rain in areas that were in really dire straits," said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities. "It was good timing."
Economyagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed as Rain Appears, China Buys More Soybeans

December corn fought back from a lower start to close 1/4-cent higher Thursday, even though some of the long-anticipated rain started to show up in the Central Corn Belt. November soybeans closed down 8 1/2 cents, influenced by another lower close in soybean meal, but also given a little support from a 14.4 mb soybean sale announcement, part of which was to China.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower Ahead of Expected Rains

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 11 cents, November soybeans are down 19 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 6 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher, along with European stock markets ahead of the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims and the Commerce Department’s update of real U.S. GDP in the first quarter, both due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT. Most commodities are trading lower early Thursday.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mostly Lower on Wet Forecast

December corn and November soybeans tried to trade higher Tuesday but succumbed to selling pressure related to anticipation of timely rains across much of the Midwest. September Minneapolis wheat closed up 15 1/4 cents after USDA dropped the good to excellent rating on spring wheat from 37% to 27%. July...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Widely Mixed

Corn is 4 to 5 cents higher up front and 9 to 10 cents lower on new crop; soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower, and wheat is 3 cents lower to 24 cents higher. Corn trade is 4 to 5 cents higher up front, with new crop 9 to 10 cents lower as early strength on new crop fades as weather forecasts look manageable for many short term, while spread strength continues to build again, taking the July/Dec towards $1.20. Ethanol margins are seeing support from corn values holding the lower end of the range with policy concerns limiting upside while demand remains solid short term.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Lower with Weaker Grains

Failing to have any direct fundamentals of its own to trade, the cotton market is electing to trade lower in sympathy with the Chicago Grains. Over the weekend a wide swath of the Midwest did receive rain and is responding negatively. To that end, TS Claudette swept across the Delta and the Southeast bringing heavy rains, winds, and sadly 13 deaths.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed with Soy Oil Supporting Soybeans

November soybeans closed higher Monday, helped by an export sale to China, bull spreading in old-crop soybeans and a 2.21-cent gain in July soybean oil. December corn was down 9 1/4 cents with broad rain coverage expected in the seven-day forecast. July corn closed up 4 cents and December corn...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Rally Upon Modest Trader Interest

The entire livestock complex is rallying into Tuesday afternoon as the corn market’s indecisiveness allows for confidence to grow in the cattle sector. The cattle contracts have been fortunate to attract some trader interest heading into Tuesday afternoon as earlier the market was fairly grim. The corn market’s hesitancy has helped boost feeder cattle futures and, keeping with their trend this week, the lean hog market is rallying while traders are around after last week’s fall.
Industryetftrends.com

Grains ETFs Surge after Unexpected Shortfall in Planted Acreage

Grains-related exchange traded funds jumped Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture came out with lower-than-anticipated plantings estimates and inventory. Among the best performing non-leveraged ETFs of Wednesday, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) increased 6.7%, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEArca: WEAT) rose 5.1%, and the Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEArca: SOYB) gained 5.2%.