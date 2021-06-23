I went to NIOSA, here's what you need to know about the new digital process
La Villita is reenergized with Fiesta fans as A Night In Old San Antonio returns with new admission and purchasing technology. NIOSA, the beloved and 72-year-old tradition, got a modern revamp to promote contactless payments as the city works to reconnect following a year of distance and cancelations brought on by the pandemic. The event is one of Fiesta's few banner bashes still happening in this year's condensed schedule.www.mysanantonio.com