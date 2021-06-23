Antivirus Software Pioneer John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison
John McAfee, the eccentric antivirus software pioneer, was found dead Wednesday in a Spanish prison, according to BBC, Associated Press and Reuters. His death occurred just hours after a National Court approved the 75-year-old cybersecurity tycoon's extradition to the Unites States, where he was facing federal charges of tax evasion. McAfee had earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, the AP reports.people.com