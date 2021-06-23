Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Antivirus Software Pioneer John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison

By Christine Pelisek
Posted by 
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, the eccentric antivirus software pioneer, was found dead Wednesday in a Spanish prison, according to BBC, Associated Press and Reuters. His death occurred just hours after a National Court approved the 75-year-old cybersecurity tycoon's extradition to the Unites States, where he was facing federal charges of tax evasion. McAfee had earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work, speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, the AP reports.

people.com
Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
People

People

107K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Prison#Antivirus Software#Spanish#Associated Press#Reuters#A National Court#Mcafee#Ap#Catalan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
BBC
News Break
IRS
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
WorldPosted by
AFP

Spain opens probe into McAfee's death in jail

Spanish investigators Thursday probed the death of John McAfee who was found in his prison cell after an apparent suicide following a court decision approving his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges. McAfee was found dead just hours after a Spanish court said it had approved his extradition to the United States in a decision which could have been appealed.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
TechnologyBlack Enterprise

Elderly Black Woman Sent Back to Prison For Not Answering Her Phone During Computer Class

A 76-year-old Black woman only enjoyed less than two months as a free woman before she was sent back to prison for not answering her phone. Gwen Levi first made media headlines in May when she was released from prison after serving 16 years due to the CARES act, USA Today reported. She was among the 4,500 prisoners sent to home confinement as a precaution to spreading COVID-19 in jails.
La Puente, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

La Puente Man to Plead Guilty in Bogus Batteries Scheme

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A San Gabriel Valley man is expected to plead guilty this morning to federal charges that he participated in a scheme to manufacture and ship counterfeit laptop computer batteries from China to the United States, where the bogus batteries were sold to unsuspecting buyers via online marketplaces.
Celebritiesnewsy.com

Bill Cosby Released From Prison

Bill Cosby has been freed from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. It is a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad." The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement...
Posted by
Reuters

Honduran mother of migrant boy abandoned in Mexico contacts authorities

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - The mother of a toddler whose disappearance sparked international media attention appeared on Wednesday before authorities in Honduras to reclaim her son, who was found in Veracruz state, Mexico, alone near a truck that carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions. Wearing no...
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Prosecutor accuses Rio Arriba County sheriff of intimidating two witnesses

SANTA FE – Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan allegedly attempted to file perjury charges against two witnesses that testified against him during his criminal trial earlier this month, and now prosecutors say Lujan may have committed another crime. At a Monday afternoon status hearing, special prosecutor Andrea Rowley Reeb...
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

60 charged in San Diego-based meth distribution network

SAN DIEGO — A federal grand jury has indicted 60 people after an extensive wiretap investigation uncovered a vast methamphetamine distribution network based in San Diego, authorities said Tuesday. The organization, tied to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, is accused of supplying tons of meth to dozens of subdistributors throughout the county...