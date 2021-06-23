Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

The final day of the state fiscal year brought a flurry of activity in Jefferson City on Wednesday. The Missouri House approved the renewal of a tax critical to funding Medicaid in the state. The approval of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance came just ahead of a deadline set by Gov. Mike Parson for imposing deep budget cuts. As lawmakers preserved the state’s existing Medicaid program, health care and business groups across the state weighed in on the legal fight over expanding Medicaid in Missouri. Organizations including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater St. Louis, Inc. filed a brief Wednesday urging justices to approve the expansion. The governor, meanwhile, signed into law a bill establishing a tax on sales by out-of-state vendors. Passage of the measure, which garnered support from brick-and-mortar retailers, business groups and local governments, makes Missouri the last state in the country to implement an online sales or tax.