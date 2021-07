Elizabeth Olsen has claimed she once saw Jessica Chastain rescue Naomi Watts from a security guard who was “assaulting” her at a fashion show.The WandaVision star appeared on the YouTube series First We Feast on Thursday (17 June), where she was asked by host Sean Evans if she’d ever seen “hijinks” at a fashion event.“I was part of one of the craziest things I had ever seen,” Olsen said. “I’m not gonna name the design company, but it was the security guard of the person who ran the whole company, not the designer, [who] was assaulting Naomi Watts to...