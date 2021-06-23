Coke’s make-your-own label fail: ‘White lives matter’ is OK but ‘Black Lives Matter’ isn’t

A new report from Business Insider reveals that an unnamed director at Lululemon pushed employees to create an All Lives Matter campaign that would be displayed on its website in response to the murder of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. According to the report, this director told employees, “We are not writing Black Lives Matter. That’s not where we’re at,” and asked them to use “approved copy” which involved the phrase “all lives matter.” Employees pushed back against the directive but were told they had to move forward with the approved language and eventually created two mock-ups, one with all lives matter and the other with Black Lives Matter.