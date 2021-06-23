Nationals, Phillies trade Ben Simmons-related jabs on Twitter

So, is Davey Martinez more surprised when Kyle Schwarber doesn’t hit a home run in a game at this point?. “No,” Martinez said with a laugh after another two-home run game on Monday night. “It really — I tell him all the time when he goes up there I just want him to have good at bats, I remind him every time, ‘Hey, take your walks, get the ball in the strike zone,’ and when he does that, you’ve seen what he can do.