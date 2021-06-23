Cancel
MLB

Nationals, Phillies trade Ben Simmons-related jabs on Twitter

By Tim Kelly
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Washington Nationals attempted to pour salt in the wounds of Philadelphia sports fans Wednesday afternoon, only to have it backfire on them. And then quickly unbackfire. After getting in an early 5-0 deficit Wednesday afternoon, the Nationals tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with a three-run home run by the red-hot Kyle Schwarber. They took that moment to take a dig at Ben Simmons, with many Phillies fans still reeling over the Sixers postseason exit Sunday:

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyle Schwarber
#Washington Nationals#Sixers#Phillies
