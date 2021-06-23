Cancel
Union, NJ

Union business donates ambulance to Magen David Adom in Israel

By Community Bulletin
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Morre-Tec Industries Inc. in Union recently held an celebratory event to mark a special occasion. Founder Len Glass decided that In recognition of the “dedication and hard work” of the “loyal employees” during the COVID-19, the company would donate an ambulance to Magen David Adom, Israel. So, on Monday, June 21, a dedication ceremony was held at the company headquarters on Gary Road. The Mobile Intensive Unit will be shipped to Israel, where “it will join MDA’s lifesaving fleet as they respond to emergency situations.”

