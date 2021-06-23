Post 331 Recognizes Flag Day, Holds 3 Events June 14

American Legion Post 331, in Stone Harbor, remembered Flag Day with three events June 14. According to a release, the first event was the formal ceremony for the retirement and disposal of unserviceable flags. Led by Sergeant-at-arms Rob Gallagher, the detail presented unserviceable flags to each of the Post’s vice commanders for their verification to the Post commander that the flags had become worn and unserviceable as part of their honorable service to our country. The commander, Tom McCullough, then directed that the unserviceable flags be appropriately and honorably destroyed. At this point, representative flags were ceremoniously destroyed by burning.