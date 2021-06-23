Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stone Harbor, NJ

Post 331 Recognizes Flag Day, Holds 3 Events June 14

Cape May County Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Legion Post 331, in Stone Harbor, remembered Flag Day with three events June 14. According to a release, the first event was the formal ceremony for the retirement and disposal of unserviceable flags. Led by Sergeant-at-arms Rob Gallagher, the detail presented unserviceable flags to each of the Post’s vice commanders for their verification to the Post commander that the flags had become worn and unserviceable as part of their honorable service to our country. The commander, Tom McCullough, then directed that the unserviceable flags be appropriately and honorably destroyed. At this point, representative flags were ceremoniously destroyed by burning.

www.capemaycountyherald.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stone Harbor, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Post#S A L
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.