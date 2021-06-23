Cancel
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw Boy’s Death Being Investigated by CDC for Possible Connection to COVID Vaccine

By George McIntyre
US 103.1
US 103.1
 8 days ago
A 13-year-old Saginaw boy has died and investigators from the Centers for Disease Control are investigating to find out if there is a possible link to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Saginaw County Health Department, the boy died on Thursday (6/17) just three days after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials did not specify to Flint's WJRT-TV whether the teen had received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

us103.com
