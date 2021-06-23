Dear Jo with Sen. Jo Comerford: Bugs, weeds and health

In 1935, Dupont came out with the saying “Better things for better living … through chemistry.” The slogan had little to do with chemistry and more to do with promoting big business as a force for moral good and continual progress. Over the past 80 years, big businesses like Dupont, 3M, and others — as well as the military and its industrial complex — have proved that they are far from a force for moral good and progress in our world. Take the case of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals. PFAS are highly toxic and found to have adverse health impacts, including liver damage, thyroid disease, decreased fertility, high cholesterol, obesity, hormone suppression and cancer. These chemicals can easily migrate into the air, dust, food, soil and water. And they bio-accumulate in living creatures.