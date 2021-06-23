Cancel
San Diego, CA

Faulconer preps for race against John Cox and Caitlyn Jenner

San Diego weekly Reader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer already relies on three statewide political committees to fund his hopes of becoming governor, either through this year’s recall of incumbent Gavin Newsom or 2022’s regular race against Newsom or whoever else may have the job by then. Now some political fat cats have set up yet another. Dubbed the Fund for a Better California, primarily formed to support Kevin Faulconer for Governor 2022, the committee has received “major funding” from Gerald Marcil and Brawley El Centro Group, LLC, per a June 8 online disclosure filing.

