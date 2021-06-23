Cancel
NHL

The bigger joke, Rielly, and an ex-Leaf retires

 8 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. When the NHL released the results of the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award on Tuesday, the fact that Kyle Dubas received a first place vote after his club lost in the first round to the Montreal Canadiens might be considered quite humorous by members of the Leafs fan base critical of the Toronto Maple Leafs GM, but the bigger joke is that his predecessor Lou Lamoriello won the honor for the second year in a row.

