farragutpress

 7 days ago

• At 9:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, Knox County 911 received a call from a man who said he was going to be in Washington, D.C., Saturday, July 3, and “if someone does not stop him, he is going to take care of the President,” a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Report stated. “The male stated he was next in line to be Pope and has been groomed for the Oval Office.” A KCSO unit responded to a Ferret Road address, which was the address of the caller. Officer spoke to complainant/suspect, who said he had called 911. “He seemed erratic and stated that he had an argument with his roommate,” the report stated. “I spoke to the roommate, who stated that no altercation had occurred.” The suspect “made no threats to harm himself or the President to me while on scene,” the officer added. Due to no observed evidence of suspect being an immediate threat to himself or others, no notification to Mobile Crisis was completed. United States Secret Service Agency was notified of the threats made during the 911 call.

