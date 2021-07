This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Ready to listen to some great tunes? There are some amazing headphone deals on right now. While Amazon Prime Day may not officially kick off until Monday, June 21, we're already seeing significant savings on Apple's AirPods line in the lead-up to the two-day sale. Amazon and Walmart are still generally considered to be the best places to find price cuts on Apple AirPods, with savings of up to $50 off what you'd otherwise pay at the Apple Store. That includes the first discounts we've seen on the AirPods Max.